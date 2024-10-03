Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.80% of ZimVie as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $9,297,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZimVie

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.