Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 1,686.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Silence Therapeutics worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

SLN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

SLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

