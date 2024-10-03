Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,241,478 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.59% of Caribou Biosciences worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 372.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

