Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 150,228 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,228 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 205.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 223,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NSP opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

