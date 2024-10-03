Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 61,027 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of Erasca worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth $5,899,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $436.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

