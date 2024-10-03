Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 620,371 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,371 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HLN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

