Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 99,808 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,808 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

