Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 38,905 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.07. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

