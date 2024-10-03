Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $45,000 Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $864,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

