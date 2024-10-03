Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $46,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in TTEC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 11.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

TTEC Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $5.76 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.67 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

