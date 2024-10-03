Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $57,000 Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UI opened at $228.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

