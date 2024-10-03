Point72 DIFC Ltd Increases Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 556.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,248 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,597 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

