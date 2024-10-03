Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $83,000 in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 247,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

