Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $46,000 Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,598 shares of company stock worth $1,059,459. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.19 million, a P/E ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

