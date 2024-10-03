Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $63,000 Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.79. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

