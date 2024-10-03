Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $2,217,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 202.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,443 shares of company stock worth $1,468,262 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

