Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases 23,995 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 389.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 372.78%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

