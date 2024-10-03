Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 8,406 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

