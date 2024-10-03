Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

