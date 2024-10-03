Point72 DIFC Ltd Trims Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KFY opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

