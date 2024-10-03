Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.88

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.88 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 176.60 ($2.36). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 176.60 ($2.36), with a volume of 368,617 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £533.77 million, a P/E ratio of 477.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

