Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Pool worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

