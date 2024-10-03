Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 4.5%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00. 78,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 365,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $7,563,552. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.