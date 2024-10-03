Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 624,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 795,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

