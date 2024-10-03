Powerfleet’s (AIOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.

Powerfleet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AIOT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Powerfleet will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

