PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PowerSchool worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 442,340 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $47,585.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,974.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,329 shares of company stock worth $2,610,002. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. PowerSchool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

