Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

IBDU stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

