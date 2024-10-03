Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 868 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The firm has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
