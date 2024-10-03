Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 868 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The firm has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.