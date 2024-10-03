Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDPFree Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.