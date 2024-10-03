Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

