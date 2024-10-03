Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
