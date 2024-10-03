Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,701 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

