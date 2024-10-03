Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

