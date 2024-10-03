Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.03 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

