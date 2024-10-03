Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $146.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

