Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

