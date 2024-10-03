Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $62.53. 57,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 274,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

