Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 798,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,009,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.57.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

