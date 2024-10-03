Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 8,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 31,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

