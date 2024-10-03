Primary Health Properties Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

