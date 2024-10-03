Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.31.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.