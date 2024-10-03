Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
