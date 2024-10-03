Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 1,109 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $179.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

