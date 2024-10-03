Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $486.62 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.