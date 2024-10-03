Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

NYSE:LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $611.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

