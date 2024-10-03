Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 835,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,290,000 after buying an additional 90,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

