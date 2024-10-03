Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $216,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 239,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.72.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
