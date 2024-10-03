Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

