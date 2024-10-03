Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 3,124 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

