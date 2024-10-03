Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 7,128 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000.

GEV stock opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.98.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

