Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,006 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shell were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.