Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,719 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

